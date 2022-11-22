Toddler rushes to protect her brother as mom pretends to punish him. Watch

Siblings share a bittersweet relationship. While at times they fight with each other, there are also the moments they make sure to protect each other. Just like this little girl tried doing when she thought her mom was punishing her brother.

Instagram user Deepak Vetal posted the video. “A sister who saves her brother from mother's blows,” he wrote while sharing the clip. The video opens to show a boy sitting on the floor and his mom pretending to punish him. At first the sister stands on one side and stares at her mom. However, soon, she rushes to help her sibling to protect him.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 3.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post various comments.

“So cute,” posted an Instagram user. “One of the best videos I watched so far, cutest of all,” expressed another. “Brother sister bonding,” commented a third. “Cute baby,” wrote a fourth.

A few, however, voiced their displeasure over the video. They shared how the pretend situations can cause discomfort to the young kid.