Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Thanks to Neeraj Chopra’s historic win, the Indian national anthem will be played at the medal ceremony for the first time since Beijing Olympics that took place in 2008. In men's javelin throw in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, Chopra scripted history by winning a gold medal. He also became independent India’s first athlete to win a medal in the track and field discipline.

Since his win, social media is abuzz with congratulating messages the athlete on his big win. People are also posting to share how this is a big moment for the entire country. In fact, Neeraj Chopra’s name is also trending on Twitter as people are sharing messages after his big win.

“What a performance, gold medal for India after a long time, proud moment for every Indian,” wrote a Twitter user. “End of 100 years of waiting for gold in Athletics. Proud of you, our golden boy. A huge applause and sincere hearted congratulations to Neeraj Chopra,” shared another. “Neeraj Chopra won Gold for India. What a day for us,” expressed a third.

A few also took the route of hilarity while appreciating the win. Just like this individual who shared:

Besides posting about Neeraj Chopra, people are also tweeting about Abhinav Bindra. He won a gold medal in 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing for shooting.

A post about this historic moment of Chopra was also shared on the official Twitter handle for Olympics. "Neeraj Chopra of #IND takes #gold in the #Athletics men’s javelin final on his Olympic debut! He is the first Indian to win an athletics medal and only the second to win an individual medal!" reads the tweet.

