Top 5 dance videos from 2022 that will make you groove right now. Watch

There are several videos on the Internet. But if there is anything that can make people turn their heads, its the dance videos. Dance clips often catch the attention of many since they are entertaining to watch and makes us groove too. So, if you also like to watch such clips, here we bring you the top five dance videos from the year 2022.

1. Pakistani woman dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare

Many of us have seen this video since it was widely circulated over social media. In the clip, you can see a woman dressed in a green suit and dancing to the song Mera Dil Ye Pukare. This video was loved by a lot of people. The woman in the video is Ayesha.

2. Little girl's dancing to Dholida

This adorable video will surely melt your heart. In the clip shared by Instagram user @jisha_anisha, you can see two little girls dressed in traditional attire. As the song Dholida from Gangubai plays, both of them start grooving to it.

3. Men do a dance-off on a popular Punjabi song

The video was shared on Pink Panther Studios' official Instagram page. In the video's first scene, two men are shown facing one another and dancing to a popular Punjabi song, Tera Yar Bolda. As they are dancing, people around them can't help but cheer and groove with the duo.

4. Man elegantly belly dances to Choli Ke Peeche

Professional belly dancer Ehsan Hilal frequently posts several videos of him dancing. Hilal can be seen in a viral video dancing elegantly to the 90s superhit song Choli Ke Peeche from the movie Khal Nayak while wearing a skirt and blouse. As he is performing, many applaud him.

5. Mother-daughter duo perform on Pasoori

The mother and daughter are referred to as Niveditha and Ishanvi Hegde, respectively. Both of them can be seen wearing long red skirts. They are flawlessly dancing to the song Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. They can be seen dancing near a river.

Aren't these dance videos amazing? What do you think about them?