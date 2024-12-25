Tourist encounters 'sea of poop' at Thailand's Full Moon Party beach, shocking video emerges

Koh Phangan, the renowned Thai island famous for its iconic Full Moon Party, has long been a magnet for partygoers worldwide. Known for its vibrant energy, the island attracts thousands of visitors each month. However, over recent years, the island's allure has been overshadowed by the severe environmental damage caused by unchecked tourism, raising alarm about the state of its waters and beaches. Koh Phangan, Thailand, faced backlash after viral video exposed filthy waters from tourist pollution.(Instagram/less_travelled_)

Travel content creator Grant Barnes recently shared a startling video highlighting the island’s deteriorating conditions. Describing the island’s waters as "filthy," Barnes cautioned tourists against jumping in, even if it appears inviting. The unsettling reason? Intoxicated tourists reportedly defecate and urinate openly in the water, as revealed by local news reports.

"The water may look appealing, but it’s far from clean," Barnes remarked in his video, which has since gone viral. The clip also sheds light on the island’s poorly equipped sewage system, which struggles to cope with the influx of tourists during the monthly Full Moon Party. Sewage discharge into the ocean has severely degraded water quality and caused significant harm to marine ecosystems, including coral reefs.

Watch the clip here:

Viral video sparks heated debate

Since its release, Barnes' video has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion online. One commenter expressed outrage, saying, “This is heartbreaking. We must hold tourists accountable for their actions!” Another called for accountability from local authorities: “Where is the government in all this? They need to step up.” A more frustrated user remarked, “Why visit a place if you’re going to destroy it?” Others shared nostalgia for the island's past charm, lamenting, “Koh Phangan used to be pristine. Now it’s just a garbage dump.”

Some comments defended the tourism board, stating, “Managing so many visitors is no easy task.” Meanwhile, a few voices downplayed the issue, suggesting, “This happens in most tourist hotspots. Why single out Koh Phangan?”