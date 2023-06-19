Train journey or Roadies task? Man forced to walk on train seats to reach toilet

In a video that is going viral on social media, you can see a man climbing and walking on train seats to reach the toilet. This clip was shared on Twitter by user @abhijeet_dipke. Since the video was shared, it has caught the attention of many. Man forced to walk on train seats to reach toilet.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

"Got this video from my cousin who was travelling in Railway. Here is his friend trying to make his way to the toilet. @RailMinIndia, thank you for transforming the train journey into an adventure sport," wrote @abhijeet_dipke. In the clip he shared, you can see a crowded train. All the seats and floor of the coach are covered by people. So, when a man had to use the toilet, he had to climb on the top seats and walk on them to cross the crowd.

Watch the video of the man crossing the seats here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 1.5 million times and the numbers are still increasing. Several have also liked and commented on the clip.

Here's what people are saying about this video:

A Twitter user commented, "Same conditions in third AC also sometimes." A second added, "This happens in general coaches of all long-distance trains these days. In a rake of typically 23 coaches, there are only 2 general coaches with AC and sleeper coaches making up the rest in equal numbers. The price of a general ticket per km is probably the cheapest in the world." "I had almost the same experience in Purushottam Express while traveling from my hometown to Bhubaneswar. That too in sleeper coach even after having reservation."