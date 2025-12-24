Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Transform your family photo into a fun, personalised Christmas cartoon using AI. Here's the trick

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 04:04 pm IST

Want to create a personalised Christmas cartoon from your family photo? Here’s how to do it easily.

A festive twist on family memories is catching attention this Christmas season. With just a photo and two simple prompts, people are now turning everyday family pictures into cheerful Christmas cartoons.

With a photo and two prompts, people are turning family pictures into Christmas cartoons.(@Framer_X)
With a photo and two prompts, people are turning family pictures into Christmas cartoons.(@Framer_X)

Bright colours, winter outfits, and snowy backgrounds are giving familiar faces a playful holiday look, all created in minutes using Nano Banana Pro and Sora 2.

Christmas cards, profile pictures, and holiday greetings are getting a fresh look as more users try this trend.

Steps to create a personalised Christmas cartoon from your family photo were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @Framer_X.

Also Read: Transform your childhood photo into a creative, personalised storybook with Nano Banana Pro

How to create a Christmas cartoon:

Step 1: Choose a family photo you would like to turn into a cartoon.

Step 2: Upload your family photo to Nano Banana Pro.

Step 3: Go to Sora 2, upload your image, and use the following prompt to get the first set of scenes.

Step 4: Prompt: A family gathers for a warm Christmas photo.

[cut] A child eagerly looks at the presents under the tree, lifts one gift, and shakes it, trying to guess what is inside.

[cut] Father steps in and says, “Not yet, buddy. Let’s take a photo for your grandma first.”

[cut] Father carefully ties a red bandana around the dog’s neck.

No music.

Also Read: Nano Banana Pro: Billionaires Musk, Sundar Pichai, Huang hang out in AI pic but it looks eerily real at first glance

Step 5: Now use the prompt below to get the second set of scenes.

Step 6: Prompt: A family poses for a warm Christmas photo as the boy shouts “cheese,” the dog jumps around, and the picture is clicked.

[cut] Elderly woman’s hands hold the framed photo, ready as a gift.

[cut] Close-up of a father placing a Christmas ornament on the tree.

]cut] Mother gently removes freshly baked cookies from the oven.

[cut] Child takes a bite of a cookie baked by his mother and sips some milk.

No music.

Step 7: Use both sets of prompts or remove any scenes you prefer, then merge them into a single video.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Transform your family photo into a fun, personalised Christmas cartoon using AI. Here's the trick
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On