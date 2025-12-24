Transform your family photo into a fun, personalised Christmas cartoon using AI. Here's the trick
Want to create a personalised Christmas cartoon from your family photo? Here’s how to do it easily.
A festive twist on family memories is catching attention this Christmas season. With just a photo and two simple prompts, people are now turning everyday family pictures into cheerful Christmas cartoons.
Bright colours, winter outfits, and snowy backgrounds are giving familiar faces a playful holiday look, all created in minutes using Nano Banana Pro and Sora 2.
Christmas cards, profile pictures, and holiday greetings are getting a fresh look as more users try this trend.
Steps to create a personalised Christmas cartoon from your family photo were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @Framer_X.
How to create a Christmas cartoon:
Step 1: Choose a family photo you would like to turn into a cartoon.
Step 2: Upload your family photo to Nano Banana Pro.
Step 3: Go to Sora 2, upload your image, and use the following prompt to get the first set of scenes.
Step 4: Prompt: A family gathers for a warm Christmas photo.
[cut] A child eagerly looks at the presents under the tree, lifts one gift, and shakes it, trying to guess what is inside.
[cut] Father steps in and says, “Not yet, buddy. Let’s take a photo for your grandma first.”
[cut] Father carefully ties a red bandana around the dog’s neck.
No music.
Step 5: Now use the prompt below to get the second set of scenes.
Step 6: Prompt: A family poses for a warm Christmas photo as the boy shouts “cheese,” the dog jumps around, and the picture is clicked.
[cut] Elderly woman’s hands hold the framed photo, ready as a gift.
[cut] Close-up of a father placing a Christmas ornament on the tree.
]cut] Mother gently removes freshly baked cookies from the oven.
[cut] Child takes a bite of a cookie baked by his mother and sips some milk.
No music.
Step 7: Use both sets of prompts or remove any scenes you prefer, then merge them into a single video.