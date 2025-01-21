Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Treat billionaires like kings': CEO's advice after tech titans gather at Donald Trump's inauguration

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jan 21, 2025 08:31 PM IST

A CEO lauded Trump for giving tech billionaires prominence at his inauguration, claiming they are more capable than politicians.

A CEO on LinkedIn praised Donald Trump for giving "front row seats" to tech billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai at his presidential inauguration.

Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk at Donald Trump's inauguration.(LinkedIn/joseph-valente)
Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk at Donald Trump's inauguration.(LinkedIn/joseph-valente)

"Trump gave the billionaire oligarchy front row seats at the Inauguration. He prioritised these people over politicians and that’s exactly how it should be. If anyone is going to get s**t done in America it’s going to be these gentleman right here," wrote Joseph Valente, CEO of TradeGroup.

Valente said that billionaires should be "treated like kings".

"America know how to keep their top talent and the UK need to take a leaf out of Trump's book," he added.

(Also read: Elon Musk and his chequered past of Nazi references: Hand gesture at Trump rally to Alice Weidel interview)

Internet reacts

The post baffled many on social media who were surprised by the CEO's take. "I mean this, this right here is PEAK LinkedIn, do you actually believe what you just said?" said one of them.

"How do you square the conflict of interest of such men influencing government policy?" asked another.

“I am still looking forward to hear how Musk has used his used his £433 billion wealth to give back to society,” said a third user.

Others agreed with him and said that the richest men in the country should be prioritised.

"Absolutely agree! People that actually know how to run a business and build success. Not politicians who know absolutely zero and have never built a business in their lives," said one of them.

"So very true - but what we appear to have leading the country are people totally inept and out of their depth which they are demonstrating every day," said another.

(Also read: Mukesh Ambani, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos together in a pic worth billions at Trump inauguration)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On