'Treat billionaires like kings': CEO's advice after tech titans gather at Donald Trump's inauguration

A CEO on LinkedIn praised Donald Trump for giving "front row seats" to tech billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai at his presidential inauguration. Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk at Donald Trump's inauguration.(LinkedIn/joseph-valente)

"Trump gave the billionaire oligarchy front row seats at the Inauguration. He prioritised these people over politicians and that’s exactly how it should be. If anyone is going to get s**t done in America it’s going to be these gentleman right here," wrote Joseph Valente, CEO of TradeGroup.

Valente said that billionaires should be "treated like kings".

"America know how to keep their top talent and the UK need to take a leaf out of Trump's book," he added.

Internet reacts

The post baffled many on social media who were surprised by the CEO's take. "I mean this, this right here is PEAK LinkedIn, do you actually believe what you just said?" said one of them.

"How do you square the conflict of interest of such men influencing government policy?" asked another.

“I am still looking forward to hear how Musk has used his used his £433 billion wealth to give back to society,” said a third user.

Others agreed with him and said that the richest men in the country should be prioritised.

"Absolutely agree! People that actually know how to run a business and build success. Not politicians who know absolutely zero and have never built a business in their lives," said one of them.

"So very true - but what we appear to have leading the country are people totally inept and out of their depth which they are demonstrating every day," said another.

