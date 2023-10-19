'Treat to watch': Visitors at Panna Tiger Reserve surprised by a tiger family

When on a wildlife safari, many dream of observing animals up close and witnessing their behaviours. For a particular safari crew in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve, this dream became a reality. Tigers at Panna Tiger Reserve. (X/@Panna Tiger Reserve)

A video of a tiger family was shared by Panna Tiger Reserve on X. The clip opens to show a tiger family resting near a tree, they then get up and walk towards the jungle. In the caption of the post, Panna Tiger Reserve wrote, “Morning safari today. Madla gate.”

Watch the video of the tigers here:

This post was shared on October 18. Since being tweeted, it has garnered more than 32,000 views. The share also has over 600 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, “Neat with not much of crowd at one place.”

A second commented, “Precious babies.”

A third said, “Treat to watch.”

Earlier, a video showing endangered Persian leopards was caught on a trap camera. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan took to X and wrote, "When a Persian Leopard family decided to make a home in front of a trap camera. The best thing you will watch. Credits to @NarynTR for raising awareness about them."

The video showed the family settling down under a massive rock. The clip captures how they spent their day.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!