‘True hero’: Man rushes through hailstorm to rescue stranded calf; clip goes viral

A heartwarming video showing a man rescuing a calf during a heavy hailstorm has struck a chord with social media users. Shared on Instagram by a user identified as Usman, the clip captures a dramatic moment of kindness in the middle of harsh weather conditions. In a viral clip, a man saved a calf amid a hailstorm. (Instagram/syed_usman_ali_.00)

(Also read: ‘He is a gem’: Man carries calf on his shoulder amid flood-like situation in Jammu, video melts hearts)

In the video, a man is seen running through an intense hailstorm as pellets of ice hit the ground around him. Amid the chaos, he notices a calf stranded and struggling to move. Without hesitation, he rushes towards the animal, carefully lifts it into his arms, and carries it to a safer location, shielding it from the storm.

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The visuals have resonated widely with viewers, who praised the man’s quick thinking and compassion towards the helpless animal.

Internet praises act of kindness The video has garnered more than 23.7 million views on Instagram and continues to gain traction. Several users flooded the comments section, applauding the man’s humanity and courage.

One user wrote, “This is what real humanity looks like.” Another said, “In times like these, such acts restore faith in people.” A third commented, “He did not think twice before helping the innocent animal.”

Another user shared, “Respect for this man, not everyone would step out in such conditions.” One comment read, “Small act, but it speaks volumes about his character.” Another added, “Kindness like this deserves to go viral.”

(Also read: Grieving mother elephant refuses to budge, stands for hours by her calf killed by truck in Malaysia)

A user also remarked, “The calf would not have survived without timely help.” Another wrote, “This is the kind of content we need more on social media.”

The video has become a reminder of how small acts of kindness can make a significant difference.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)