Trump spotted with strange bulge in his pants. Elon Musk's Grok responds to urine bag theory

A section of the internet was nearly convinced that Donald Trump is wearing a Foley catheter, a tube inserted into the bladder to drain urine that is collected into a bag, as people highlighted a strange bulge in the US President's trousers in recent photos. Donald Trump's recent photos sparked theories that he may be wearing a Foley catheter.

Two moments sparked theories about Trump, 78, possibly wearing a catheter - his appearance at the UFC championship fight in New Jersey and a photo from White House.

"Trump appears to wearing leg braces and possibly a catheter. The weakness on his right side has been pretty evident for a number of years. And the bruising on his right hand might be caused from his receiving infusion therapy of some sort. Common with a Parkinson’s type disease," X user Dave said.

"Trump is absolutely wearing a Foley catheter. It’s a tube inserted into the bladder to drain urine into a bag strapped to the leg. That line down his pants? Not a crease. It’s tubing," another user, Alice Vaughn, said in a now-viral X post that has over two million views.

Is Trump wearing a Foley catheter? Elon Musk's Grok responds

Soon after, another user shared undated photos of Trump at a golf course, with him having a similar bulge in his trousers.

Several X users, meanwhile, tagged Elon Musk's Grok and asked the AI assistant tool to elaborate on the bulge in Trump's pants.

"There's no evidence Donald Trump has "Bungalow Legs," a humorous, non-medical term. Social media posts speculate about a bulge in his trouser leg, suggesting a catheter or brace, but his April 2025 medical report states he's in "excellent health" with no such issues," Grok said responding to a user's question.

"The bulge could be wrinkles or lighting. Without verified medical evidence, these claims remain unconfirmed. Treat online health rumors about public figures with skepticism, as they often lack credible backing."

Grok gave almost similar responses to other X users' question on whether Trump was wearing a catheter.

When Trump stumbled on Air Force One steps

On Sunday, Donald Trump stumbled while walking up the steps of Air Force One in New Jersey, shortly after heavy rainstorms swept through the Bedminster area. The President quicky regained his balance as seen in viral videos.

This is not the first time there have been health concerns about Trump.

In 2024, he underwent had a colonoscopy that found a benign polyp and the condition called diverticulosis, according to a health report released by White House in April. The US President also shed 20 pounds since his last physical as president in 2020. He weighed 244 pounds back then and is now down to 224 pounds, the report said.