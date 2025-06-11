Donald Trump wearing a Foley catheter? POTUS' latest appearance sparks health concerns

President Donald Trump’s recent White House appearance and at a UFC event in New Jersey sparked health concerns. Several social media users noted that they could see a bulge in his trouser leg, further fueling theories about the 78-year-old wearing a Foley catheter due to urinary incontinence or neurological issues. The Trump administration is yet to address these theories. Trump’s recent White House appearance and at a UFC event in New Jersey sparked health concerns(X)

Images of Trump at the Rose Garden, where Trump inspected a construction project, and the UFC event, where he posed with champion Kayla Harrison, show a tube-like outline down his left pant leg.

“Trump is absolutely wearing a Foley catheter… It’s a tube inserted into the bladder to drain urine into a bag strapped to the leg,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They further attached a photo of the president.

Another user, @Suzierizzo1, added, “It definitely looks like Trump is wearing a Catheter most likely a Foley!”

Some X users dismissed the claims, attributing the bulge to wrinkled pants. X users commented, “Wrinkles in his pants? Drrrr,” and “Wrinkles in the suite? Who tf cares?” No medical evidence or official statement supports the catheter theory.

Donald Trump's health history

In April, White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella declared Trump, 78, in “excellent health” after a five-hour physical at Walter Reed, citing “robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function.”

The report noted a 20-pound weight loss, diverticulosis, a benign polyp, and a scar from a July 2024 assassination attempt, but no mention of catheters or incontinence.

Health concerns have dogged Trump, with 2022 photos suggesting a catheter bag and 2024 claims of incontinence. His physician’s 2025 report omitted such issues, and Trump’s active lifestyle, including golf, was cited as evidence of fitness.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Trump visited Fort Bragg, home to some 50,000 active-duty soldiers, for long-scheduled commemorations of the US Army's 250th anniversary following his move to deploy 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles.