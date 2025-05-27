Truth behind viral video of cute kangaroo holding a boarding pass at airport

A video of that appears to show a kangaroo waiting calmly at an airport has gone massively viral online. The unlikely sight of a marsupial holding a boarding pass seems to have amused millions of viewers, many of whom confessed they were taken in by the kangaroo’s big eyes and overall cuteness quotient. An AI video of a kangaroo at an airport has gone viral on social media(Instagram/@infiniteunreality)

The video in question shows a woman arguing with a flight attendant as the kangaroo waits patiently. The topic of their argument seems to be whether the kangaroo should be allowed to board the flight.

While the video has racked up millions of views online, doubts have been raised about its authenticity.

Is the video real?

No, the video has been generated using AI.

Although it looks scarily realistic, the video is not real. No kangaroo was brought to any airport and made to hold a boarding pass. Instead, this whole scenario was brought to life using AI.

The video seems to have originated two days ago on an Instagram page called Infinite Unreality.

The entire Instagram account is dedicated to bizarre AI videos. Examples include a clip of a hippopotamus strapped to an airplane seat, a giraffe boarding a plane and a pig in a stroller.

Kangaroo video goes viral

Although the video of the kangaroo has been generated using AI, it has managed to confuse many people. On Instagram, the video has racked up over 10 million views, along with comments gushing over the cute animal.

“The way he is holding the boarding pass waiting to be scanned,” read one comment. “Bro looks better behaved than most adults that board planes,” another Instagram user said.

The video was reposted on X, where it has gained almost 3 million views and thousands of reactions - including one from Ryanair.

The viral kangaroo video has reignited discussions around the increasing realism of AI-generated content and the ease with which it can mislead viewers. This is just one of many examples where it becomes difficult to distinguish between authentic footage and fabricated clips.