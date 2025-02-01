TT taking bribe caught on camera, threatens passenger with prison: ‘7 saal ki saza’

A confrontation aboard an Indian Railways train between a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) and a passenger has sparked controversy after being shared on social media platform X. The incident began when the TTE was accused of soliciting bribes from the passenger in exchange for seat assignments. Tensions rose when the passenger confronted the TTE about the alleged bribery, leading to an exchange of words between the two. Warning the passenger for making the video, the TTE says, “On duty TT ki video banana, 7 saal ki saza hai” (Recording a video of an on-duty TTE is punishable by seven years in prison). The exact location of the incident is unclear. (X/@Gharkakalesh)

The video, which captures the entire encounter, shows the passenger questioning the TTE’s claim, asking, “Kaha likha hai?” (Where is it written?). The TTE, not backing down, responds defiantly, “Dikha dunga” (I will show you). The footage quickly gained attention, with viewers debating the legality of the TTE's behaviour and the authenticity of the claim about recording videos.

Many users have expressed outrage over the TTE’s behaviour and his attempt to intimidate the passenger through misinformation about legal repercussions.

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section to voice their concern. One user wrote, “TTE caught red-handed with the side hustle! Now he's giving life lessons like he's on a talk show!”

Another wrote, “Aise anpadh log govt jobs par kaise aa jaate hai . Har 10 saal ke baad govt employees ka exam hona chahiye jisse pta chlo they are fit for service”

A user noted, “Reason why we are still under developing country”

Another added, "I come from a Tier 3 city from the state of Odisha. We know TTEs who are corrupt to the core so much so that these guys own around 10 different plots+houses in prime location of the city. Thats just what they mention. Think about what is unaccounted for"