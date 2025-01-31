Menu Explore
Out of court settlement gone wrong: Lawyers beat clients in violent brawl in Pakistan

BySimran Singh
Jan 31, 2025 10:03 AM IST

A shocking video from Pakistan shows a brutal fight outside a court, where a group of lawyers violently attacked clients, leaving one man unconscious.

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media platform X, showing a chaotic and violent brawl between lawyers and their clients outside a court in Pakistan. The footage captures what many have sarcastically dubbed a literal ‘out-of-court settlement,’ showcasing a shocking breach of professional conduct.

The reason for the brawl remains unclear.
The reason for the brawl remains unclear. (X/@Gharkakalesh )

The clip opens with a group of lawyers entering what appears to be a courtyard near a court building. Without warning, the lawyers begin lifting chairs and using them as weapons to attack three men, who are reportedly clients. The situation quickly spirals into a violent frenzy, with the lawyers repeatedly striking the clients, showing no signs of restraint.

As the fight escalates, the brutality becomes evident. One of the men involved in the scuffle is seen lying unconscious on the ground as others attempt to shield themselves from the relentless blows. The reason for the altercation remains unclear, but the severity of the violence has left viewers shocked.

Take a look at the video:

The video has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many questioning the ethical standards of the legal profession. Comment sections were flooded with reactions ranging from disbelief to dark humour. One user quipped, “Divided by desh, united by kalesh,” highlighting how public brawls often transcend national borders in their notoriety.

HT.com has not been able to independently verify the location and time of the video.

Also read: Man dragged on car bonnet for kilometres after dispute in Moradabad: ‘Needs own Netflix series’

Earlier this month, another dramatic altercation between a student and a teacher in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, during an examination was caught on camera, which went viral on social media. The video shared on platform X captured a heated scuffle between the student, allegedly caught cheating, and the invigilator. The clip, which quickly garnered over 50,000 views within two hours, has sparked widespread debate online.

