Turkish doctor who went viral for doing dramatic face surgery used fake photos, lawsuit filed against him

A Turkish plastic surgeon recently went viral after claiming that he performed a drastic surgery on an American tourist named "Michael" that changed his entire outlook. He also posted before and after pictures showcasing how "Michael" started to look a decade or more younger thanks to the surgical procedure. According to various reports, the doctor claimed that the patient had a "facelift, neck lift, lower eyelid blepharoplasty, upper blepharoplasty, buccal fat removal, rhinoplasty, and hair transplant procedures." The doctor claimed to perform multiple surgeries.

Not only that, but the doctorlso added, "He has experienced an incredible transformation, which you can see from the photos. We always take a holistic approach to aesthetics. Simply getting a rhinoplasty or hair transplant may not be enough to achieve your desired look." (Also Read: What is vampire facial? 5 points on viral beauty trend that left 3 women infected with HIV)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

However, it has now been revealed that no such surgery took place. In fact, the man in the picture was not even Michael.

According to EkolTV, the man in the before and after pictures, who was apparently an American, turned out to be Turkish only. His real name is Engin Demir. After his pictures started to go viral on social media, Demir was shocked at first and then decided to take matters in his hands. He said, "I am not the person in this news, I did not have a face transplant, I just had a nose surgery four years ago." (Also Read: Gurugram salon owner tries ‘cosmetic surgery’ on customer, booked)

As his pictures were shared around the world, Demir stated that even his colleagues who work abroad kept calling him to ask about the surgery.

Demir has also filed a criminal case against the aesthetic company. "I am complaining about such serious damage to a person's right."