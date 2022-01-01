Twitter remembers iconic actor Betty White by sharing photos, videos

One of the greatest and most iconic American actors of all time, Betty White, passed away yesterday at the age of 99, a few days shy of being a 100. Celebrities and other Twitter users alike, have taken to the microblogging platform to share their fondest memories and anecdotes about her through pictures and videos.

Here’s what US President Joe Biden had to say:

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama tweeted a photo of Betty White. Here’s what she wrote:

Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. Barack and I join so many around the world who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven. pic.twitter.com/tVL7NUw2TT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 1, 2022

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey shared a heartfelt tweet:

Celebrating 99 years of your love on the planet. Thank you Betty White 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/NUmNq1BOZ9 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 1, 2022

Many lauded her for being progressive in her views despite her age. She was famously in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Here’s a clip from when she was 92 years old:

gay icon betty white reminding us, at 92 years of age, that “i’m from a different generation” was never an excuse to be homophobic pic.twitter.com/3QtSz7wd0g — matt (@mattxiv) December 31, 2021

An individual shared some photos she took of the star dedicated to Betty White at the Hollywood Boulevard:

Memorial for #BettyWhite on Hollywood blvd pic.twitter.com/76ir26fukH — Kate Lý Johnston (@simplykately) January 1, 2022

In the hearts of her fans and well-wishers, however, Betty White lives on forever.

What are your thoughts on this iconic actor?

