Azhar Ali blames Aaqib Javed for the chaos in Pakistan cricket and has no hope for the Edgbaston Test success
The former Pakistan captain believes Pakistan cricket is in really bad shape and Aaqib Javed should be called to account.
Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali is absolutely heartbroken that Pakistan cricket has reached its nadir in recent years. In the ongoing three-Test series against England, Pakistan have lost the first two Tests at Headingley and Lord’s and are staring at a whitewash with the third and final game scheduled for September 9 at Edgbaston. For a very long time, the Pakistani sides of the past had the tag of being unpredictable but that aspect of their character is just not there anymore. They are now predictable in the wrong way.
“People used to say you could expect anything from Pakistan. But we don’t even do that inconsistency any more. We’ve become totally consistent – in the most negative way,” Azhar, who was part of the Pakistani side that drew 2-2 in England in 2016, expressed his dismay in an interview with the Guardian.
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“Cricket in Pakistan needs proper care and a vision that gives hope to a nation on the brink of losing their appetite. If we don’t pull our socks up, we won’t be able to bring people back. You cannot lose hope but the signs are not good,” he added.
Azhar, who played 97 Tests for Pakistan and scored 19 centuries, is pessimistic about the team’s chances in the third Test. “You can tell from their body language that things are not good. I would be very surprised if the final Test is a contest,” he said.
The 41-year-old also called to account High Performance Director Aaqib Javed, who is overseeing all cricketing matters at the Pakistan Cricket Board. He is very close to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and has survived through all upheavals in recent years.
“We have had bad decisions like these for three years now. He should take responsibility for the performances. His judgment should be questioned. I listened to his interview this week, and he was trying to put the blame on Sarfaraz Ahmed [Test head coach sacked after the Lord’s defeat] and Babar [Azam]. He appointed them just a few months earlier!
“That was enough for me to judge someone. Every decision he makes backfires, and he then says: ‘It’s not me.’ Look at yourself first. And if you cannot control this team, if you cannot make a difference to Pakistan cricket, then step away,” Azhar said.
After the Lord’s defeat, Pakistan sacked bowling coach Umar Gul too and asked as many as seven players to fly back home, and flew in a new set of players. Azhar is sympathetic to captain Babar Azam. “It is probably the worst time to captain Pakistan right now. He has to consider his options, too, I believe. Every player goes through periods of low scores, but as a nation we just kept expecting him to deliver, and criticism followed. It has played on his mind, and he has doubted himself, while lacking any internal support.
“I don’t think he is as mentally strong as Misbah or, say, Younis Khan. Misbah was not as talented as Babar, but he was far tougher. Younis faced criticism but never lost his targets. Everyone is different, though. We have to realise that and create an environment where he can flourish, not be pulled back,” Azhar said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More