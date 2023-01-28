Home / Trending / Twitter user asks Shah Rukh Khan about AbRam's reaction to Pathaan, actor says this

trending
Published on Jan 28, 2023 05:28 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has broken several records since its release. Now, the actor has revealed his son's AbRam's reaction to the film.

Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed AbRam's reaction on Pathaan.
ByVrinda Jain

Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited film Pathaan was released on January 25th, and his fans stormed the theaters to watch it. On day one itself, the film earned 57 crores and broke several records. Many admirers praised the actor for the film by sharing their views on social media. So, to thank his fans and engage with them, the star held a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter. Among several questions, the one that caught the attention of many was when a person asked about AbRam's reaction to the film.

The question was put up by Twitter user @tony_bhakt09, where he wrote, "@iamsrk Abrams response after watching Pathaan ? #AskSRK." To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied by saying, "I don't know how but he said papa it's all Karma. So I believe it."

Take a look at his tweet here:

This tweet was made just a few hours back. Since being shared, it has been liked 7000 times and has gained several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Some people asked him about his family's general response to the film. One person said in the Twitter comments section, "What did Aryan say to papa on watching #pathaan #AskSRK" A second person said, "Omgggggg, he's a grown-up." "Ghar waale kaise hai Pathaan ka response dekhkar!?" said a third. A fourth Twitter user said, "Feeling so good. Waited for this banger by my life time hero."

shah rukh khan pathan abram khan + 1 more
Story Saved
