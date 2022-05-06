Two-year-old Great Dane Zeus named world’s tallest dog. Watch

“Wow, that’s a horse!” Guinness World Records shared this is what the pet parents of a Great Dane named Zeus often hear when they are outside with their adorable dog. There is a chance that after seeing the video of this “Tallest dog living (male)” you will be inclined to say the same. Posted on Instagram, the video shows various snippets from the life of the very tall good boy.

“Tallest dog living (male) Zeus - 1.046 metres (3 ft 5.18 in) in US,” the organisation posted. While replying to their own post, they also shared reactions that the pooch’s pet parents often get. “The comment that we hear most often is 'Wow, that’s a horse!,' 'Can I ride him?' or 'Does he have a saddle?'" they shared.

Guinness World Records further added a few more lines to talk more about the huge and adorable doggo. “Zeus is 2-year-old Great Dane owned by Brittany Davis from Bedford, Texas. He likes to steal food from kitchen counters and drinks from the sink,” they posted.

Take a look at the video they shared:

The video has been posted about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 28,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I need a dog this big for me,” wrote an Instagram user. “I would just leave my door open when I’m not home,” joked another. “Absolutely beautiful,” expressed a third. “Built like a Hulk,” commented a fourth referencing the fictional character by the same name.

What are your thoughts on the video?