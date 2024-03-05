UK cops battle smoke, kick down doors to rescue people trapped inside a burning building. Watch heart-stopping video

A video of a few police officers in the UK risking their own lives and rushing inside a burning building to save others was shared on social media. The video shows the cops battling thick smoke while helping the people inside the building get to safety. The image (left) shows a cop rushing towards a building on fire. Another cop (right) is seen showing trapped residents the way outside. (Instagram/@metpolice_uk)

The Metropolitan Police took to Instagram to share the heart-stopping video. “Officers fearlessly ran into a burning building to rescue those trapped inside. They arrived in under five minutes and thanks to their quick action no one suffered serious injuries. Seven officers and six residents were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and have since been discharged,” the department wrote. They also added that, “the fire is being treated as suspicious and a man has been arrested”.

The video opens to show several police cars outside a building. Soon cops are seen rushing inside to get the trapped people out. As the video goes on, a firetruck is seen arriving at the scene.

Take a look at this video of the rescue:

The video was shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since then, the clip has gathered close to 1.2 lakh views. The post has further collected nearly 6,300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this rescue video?

“We need to show some more good work stories to show the public just how hard the girls and boys in blue work on a daily basis,” posted an Instagram user. “Absolute respect to them… no hesitation, utter determination. These are our Met Officers,” praised another. “So glad to see some positives. People are so quick to post negatives! Such a difficult job, we should be proud and supportive of all the great officers out there,” added a third.

“Bravo! True heroism still exists: it's at the Met Police!” added a fourth. “Outstanding performance and work. A massive well done on behalf of all from Thames Valley,” shared a fifth. “Heroes. Total respect,” wrote a sixth.