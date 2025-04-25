Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK man buys World War I shipwreck for just 34,000 after spotting it on Facebook Marketplace

BySimran Singh
Apr 25, 2025 04:46 PM IST

Dom Robinson, a shipwreck enthusiast, became the owner of a sunken 1917 cargo ship after purchasing it online for just 300 pounds.

In an unusual purchase, Dom Robinson from the UK has bought a World War I-era shipwreck for a mere 34,000 (300 pounds). According to a report by the BBC, Robinson came across the listing for the SS Almond Branch on Facebook Marketplace and wasted no time in making the deal.

Through his dives, he has discovered around 20 to 25 shipwrecks over the past few years.(Representational Image/Pexel)
Through his dives, he has discovered around 20 to 25 shipwrecks over the past few years.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The 3,300-tonne cargo ship, which spans 330 feet, was sunk by a German submarine off the coast of Cornwall on November 27, 1917. Since then, it has remained submerged beneath the sea. A diving enthusiast and shipwreck researcher, Robinson described his excitement upon finding the vessel online.

“I just went along & kind of kicked the tires and I sucked my teeth, and I knew what it was,” he said.

Shipwreck enthusiast

Robinson has long been passionate about exploring the sea floor. He uses seabed scans to search for anomalies, which he then investigates. Through his dives, he has discovered around 20 to 25 shipwrecks over the past few years. He shares these underwater adventures with viewers on his YouTube channel.

Also read: Astrologer arrested in Myanmar after his TikTok video predicting earthquake sparks panic

“I’ve identified maybe 20 or 25 shipwrecks in the last couple of years. It’s really nice because each shipwreck has got a story associated with it. That’s something I find particularly rewarding,” Robinson explained.

“It feels a bit different when you’re diving a wreck, and you know that you have a sense of ownership on it.”

However, not everyone in his household shared his enthusiasm. Robinson revealed that his wife Suzi, 53, was far from impressed with the purchase.

“When I bought it, my wife was furious,” he admitted, adding that she called the wreck “a waste of money.”

Despite this, Robinson remains hopeful about one particular discovery he still hopes to make—the ship’s bell.

“So if anybody finds the bell should report it to the Receiver of Wreck, who will ask me whether I want to keep it or not. And, if they find the bell, then obviously, hands off my bell,” he said.

Also read: Kerala family claims they narrowly escaped Pahalgam attack due to salty lunch: ‘It saved our lives’

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / UK man buys World War I shipwreck for just 34,000 after spotting it on Facebook Marketplace
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On