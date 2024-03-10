Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri meets his friend from Delhi University. Watch sweet reunion video

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was ‘pleasantly surprised’ to meet an old friend from Delhi University after his session at the Republic Summit 2024. He took to Instagram and shared a sweet reunion video, where they can be heard talking about their university life and other things. The video, as expected, has tugged at the heartstrings of many, with people finding the reunion ‘precious’ and ‘lovely’. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his friend from DU. (Instagram/@hardeepspuri)

“As I was stepping out after my session at the #RepublicSummit2024, I was pleasantly surprised to meet my old friend from DU Smt Raj Dutta ji,” wrote Puri while sharing the video on Instagram.

In the next few lines, he added, “We took a little stroll down memory lane & spoke about how we used to be a part of the group travelling on the University Special bus more than five decades ago!”

The video opens to show Puri saying, “I know you. We used to travel on that special from university.” As the video goes on, they hug each other and share their age. Towards the end of the clip, the minister expresses his happiness upon meeting his old friend.

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since received over 8.8 lakh views and the numbers are still rising. Many even liked the video and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Meeting an old friend after many years is an awesome experience, but only if the friend is still the same old soul despite the expensive clothes, colourful lifestyle, and societal position,” posted an individual.

Another added, “These are precious encounters.”

“Sir, you remembered her and the moments, too. Lovely,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “So amazing! More good health to all elders.”

“This is simplicity and basics,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Sweet memories.”

