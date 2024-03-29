Uorfi Javed on Gurgaon dry ice horror after woman’s viral story: ‘Punish the culprits’

The story of a woman who consumed dry ice thinking it was mouth freshener at a restaurant in Gurgaon and started vomiting blood is being widely shared online, over three weeks after the incident took place. The woman and four others had the medical emergency after they placed dry ice in their mouth, following which they vomitted blood, a video of which was viral. People were screaming and vomiting after consuming dry ice contaminated mouth freshener.(Dry ice representative image- cottonbro studio)

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed was among those who reacted to the woman’s narration of the horrific incident, calling dor strict action against those responsible for the mishap.

“Punish the culprits,” she wrote on Instagram Stories after People of India shared the story of Nehu Sabharwal, who is one of the victims.

Sabharwal said she and her family could have died due to the Gurgaon restaurant's negligence. She recalled the event and said that after the waitress gave them the dry ice, they started to vomit blood and shivered in pain.

She also alleged that the staff ran away after witnessing the scene.

She and another person who dined with her were hospitalised.

After reaching the hospital, the doctors told them that they had eaten dry ice. For the next five days, the woman was kept on steroids and could not consume anything. She also shared photos of her blistered mouth and lips.

The video has collected over 12 million views.

A waitress at La Forestta cafe-cum-restaurant was arrested and later let off on bail.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed the five friends purportedly vomiting blood. Police said earlier that two of the five people were still hospitalised.

Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide, a cooling agent that is toxic.

The district food safety officer had also sent a show cause notice to the restaurant.