 UP Board Result 2024: Class 12 second topper shares 2 tips for juniors. Watch viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP Board Result 2024: Class 12 second topper shares 2 tips for juniors. Watch viral video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 20, 2024 04:20 PM IST

UP Board Result 2024: Class 12 second topper Vishu Chaudhary opened up about his study process and shared tips for juniors.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), on Saturday, April 20, announced the UP Board Class 12 final exam results. Vishu Chaudhary, a student from Baghpat, secured the second position in the exam. A video of his is going viral on X that shows him talking about those who helped him achieve this result.

UP Board Result 2024: The image shows Class 12 second topper Vishu Chaudhary. (X/@ANI)
UP Board Result 2024: The image shows Class 12 second topper Vishu Chaudhary. (X/@ANI)

ANI took to X to share a video of Chaudhary in a conversation with one of their journalists. “Baghpat: Second topper of the intermediate examination, Vishu Chaudhary says, "I feel so proud that I got what I targeted two years back… I want to tell students - keep working hard, what the teacher is guiding you is the best for you’,” the news agency posted along with the video.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: UP Board Result 2024: Class 10 second topper wants to join IIT, credits father for success. Watch

In the video, the student is seen wearing multiple marigold garlands. He then goes on to speak about how his school, teachers, and his own determination have helped him secure the second position. He also shares tips for his juniors based on his own experience.

Take a look at the entire video here:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the video has accumulated more than 5,400 views and counting. The share has further collected nearly 50 likes.

How to check scores for UP board results 2024?

Candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website - upresults.nic.in. Results for both Class 10 and Class 12 can check be checked on this website.

UP Board Result 2024 Live: Check UPMSP 10th, 12th scores here using roll number

Congratulatory messages are flooding X after the announcement of the results. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to the microblogging platform to congratulate the students on their results and called them the “golden future of the new Uttar Pradesh”.

What are your thoughts on this video of second topper of UP Board Class 12?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / UP Board Result 2024: Class 12 second topper shares 2 tips for juniors. Watch viral video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On