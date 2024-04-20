UP Board Result 2024: Class 12 second topper shares 2 tips for juniors. Watch viral video

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), on Saturday, April 20, announced the UP Board Class 12 final exam results. Vishu Chaudhary, a student from Baghpat, secured the second position in the exam. A video of his is going viral on X that shows him talking about those who helped him achieve this result. UP Board Result 2024: The image shows Class 12 second topper Vishu Chaudhary. (X/@ANI)

ANI took to X to share a video of Chaudhary in a conversation with one of their journalists. “Baghpat: Second topper of the intermediate examination, Vishu Chaudhary says, "I feel so proud that I got what I targeted two years back… I want to tell students - keep working hard, what the teacher is guiding you is the best for you’,” the news agency posted along with the video.

In the video, the student is seen wearing multiple marigold garlands. He then goes on to speak about how his school, teachers, and his own determination have helped him secure the second position. He also shares tips for his juniors based on his own experience.

Take a look at the entire video here:

How to check scores for UP board results 2024?

Candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website - upresults.nic.in. Results for both Class 10 and Class 12 can check be checked on this website.

Congratulatory messages are flooding X after the announcement of the results. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to the microblogging platform to congratulate the students on their results and called them the “golden future of the new Uttar Pradesh”.

