UP couple dances amid heavy snowfall in Shimla ❄️: ‘Bada sundar lagta hai barf mein’

Speaking to ANI, the couple expressed their love for the snowfall. The man said "Bada sundar lagta hai barf mein."

“Tourists rejoice, and a couple celebrates with a dance as Shimla receives heavy snowfall,” ANI tweeted, adding that the video was captured at The Ridge. It is a large open space situated along the Mall Road.

Shimla is officially wearing its winter crown. Following a fresh bout of snowfall that covered the Ridge, the town has become a playground for those seeking the perfect winter experience. Highlighting the romantic allure of the season, a video of a couple dancing in the snow has taken the internet by storm. Their joyful performance amidst the soft snowfall has won people’s hearts.

What did social media say? An individual wrote, “Lucky couple, itna dance to banta hai.” Another remarked, “It’s beautiful.”

Himachal Pradesh received widespread rain and snowfall after a four-month dry spell. Shimla received its first snowfall of the season. According to reports, heavy snowfall led to heavy snow accumulation in the higher reaches across Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu-Manali, Chamba, and Kinnaur districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh alert for snowfall and rainfall across Himachal Pradesh on Friday, January 23. The agency warned that it could disrupt commuters' daily lives and cautioned about slippery stretches and traffic jams.

Heavy snow leads to road closure: Heavy snowfall reportedly led to the closure of several places in the Lahaul-Spiti district. The National Highway-003 between Koksar and Darcha was also closed.

A travel advisory has been issued for Manali and the surrounding areas. The administration warned of poor visibility and slippery roads, urging residents to avoid travel unless necessary.

There are predictions of snowfall and rainfall on January 24 in the mid- and high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh. The weather department has predicted dry weather on January 25 but warned about another spell of heavy precipitation between January 26 and 28.

Various videos have surfaced on social media which capture not just Shimla but several tourist spots across the country, including Manali and Kashmir, covered in thick snow.