Tourist hotspots Manali, Shimla, Kashmir turn white after heavy snowfall | Watch

Tourist hotspot town of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh witnessed snowfall on Friday, ending a three-month long dry period, while Kashmir also saw its first major snow spell. Snowfall was also reported from higher-altitude of other tourist hubs in the state such as Manali. Snow-clad mountains after fresh snowfall at Spiti Valley, in Himachal Pradesh. (PTI) The local meteorological office of Himachal warned of intense snowfall and rainfall over the coming days, news agency PTI reported. In response to the weather conditions, the Shimla district administration issued an advisory urging residents and visitors to avoid driving until conditions improve. Authorities also said snowfall in upper areas like Chopal has led to the closure of the Chopal-Deha road, the report added. News agency ANI shared visuals of the snowfall.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre had earlier forecast heavy rain and snow for January 23 and issued an ‘orange alert’ for several districts. As per the forecast, districts including Kullu, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti are under an ‘orange alert’ due to the likelihood of heavy snowfall, rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds at isolated locations. A ‘yellow alert’ has been sounded for Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmour, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Una, where heavy rain, hailstorms, cold day conditions and thunderstorms are expected in parts, the report noted.