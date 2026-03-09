UP Police responds to Delhi Police’s humorous ‘missing balls’ post after India’s T20 World Cup win: ‘This is Bumrah’

During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Delhi, UP and Ahmedabad police had a playful exchange, joking about “missing ball complaints” from New Zealand. Fans celebrated as India also became the first side to lift the trophy on home soil, claiming their third T20 World Cup title. (PTI)

Delhi Police kicked things off during the match on X (formerly Twitter), tagging Ahmedabad Police captioning, “Dear Ahmedabad Police. You may get ball disappearance complaints from Kiwis (New Zealand). No need to take it seriously. It’s our batsmen sending them to the stands,” they wrote.

Replying to the humorous post, Ahmedabad Police commented: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The matter has been reported to the Higher Police officials.”

Humour and T20 glory: The humour didn’t stop there. After India’s commanding win, UP police shared a playful update, joking that while the earlier “complaint” was about a missing ball, the new “complaint” was that the entire New Zealand batting lineup had gone missing, adding that this was clearly not a law and order issue but the brilliance of India’s bowlers.

“Our assessment: This is not a law & order problem. This is Bumrah,” the post added.

Behind the jokes, India delivered a stunning performance on the field. The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, becoming the first team to win back-to-back Men’s T20 World Cups.

Fans celebrated as India also became the first side to lift the trophy on home soil, claiming their third T20 World Cup title.

