UP Police shares snippets from Sholay to impart important health advice. Watch
Gabbar Singh, the famous antagonist from the beloved 1975 Bollywood film Sholay, is a criminal by all accounts. However, instead of looting and murdering (the violations Gabbar is renowned for), UP Police has used this fictional character's example to show punishment issued for a different type of offence. This video shows Gabbar 'facing repercussions for spitting in public'. Watching the advisory post will not only leave you giggling but may also make you commend UP Police's creativity.
UP Police shared this clip on their official Twitter account on January 20. The caption shared alongside the post, when loosely translated from Hindi, reads, "What did Gabbar get punished for?".
The recording opens to a shot of Gabbar, as played by Amjad Khan, exaggeratedly spitting. It then shows ‘Thakur’, portrayed by Sanjeev Kumar, chasing him on a horse.
Soon he catches up to Gabbar, and animated jail bars appear on the screen. After which text reading, "Spitting in public places can increase the risk of spread of Covid-19 & it is a punishable offence," appears on the screen.
Check out the entire post which is meant to deter people from spitting in public here:
Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this share has captured the attention of netizens. The almost twenty-five-second-long video has over 3.6 lakh views. Additionally, the tweet in itself has accumulated more than 24,500 likes and has simultaneously amassed many comments.
Here's what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, "Fantastic thinking".
Another individual wrote, "Innovative". "Good one," read one comment under the post.
Here are some other reactions from the thread:
What are your thoughts on this share?
