US envoy pushes a cart full of passports in viral video: 'UPI ghazab hai to kadak chai'

Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador in India, completed his one year in the country and took it to X to share about his incredible moments here. In a video, he shared how he has visited different states and made new relationships throughout India. A video showcasing his experience in India has gone viral on X. US ambassador Eric Garcetti shared about his experience in India. (X/USAmbIndia)

"One year as U.S. Ambassador to India! What a ride it's been - a whirlwind of diplomacy and deepening friendships! From diving into vibrant cultures to strengthening the bond between our nations, every moment has been incredible. But it's the warmth of the people and our shared dreams that truly stole my heart. Here's to many more milestones and writing the next chapter of the #USIndia partnership together!" wrote Garcetti in the caption of the post. (Also Read: US envoy's ‘rare exceptions’ message after State Dept warns India of ‘sanctions’)

The video shows he talks about the different partnerships between India and USA and the things that they are doing for development.

This post was shared on May 13. Since being posted, it has gained more than two lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The video also has close to 6,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

An individual wrote, "This is just incredible. The best I have seen US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti is a rockstar."

A second shared, "My beautiful India is not just a country but a continent with its vibrant colours and culture; every state will offer you something new and different. I hope when you go back, you take with you fond memories, but as an Indian, my suggestion to you, sir, if you have to take back one thing from here, then take the wisdom and spirituality of my country; it will serve you well till the end of your life. Have a great tenure in Bharat."

A third added, "Superb video. Very impressive compilation of achievements."