 US envoy's ‘rare exceptions’ message after State Dept warns India of ‘sanctions’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US envoy's ‘rare exceptions’ message after State Dept warns India of ‘sanctions’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 15, 2024 02:05 PM IST

Earlier, without naming India, the State Department warned of ‘sanctions’ over India's recent Chabahar port agreement with Iran, a traditional US foe.

After the US State Department hinted there could be sanctions against India for the latter's Chabahar port agreement with Iran, Eric Garcetti, America's envoy to New Delhi, spoke of “rare exceptions in cases of strategic interest.”

US ambassador Eric Garcetti. (HT/File)
US ambassador Eric Garcetti. (HT/File)

“We know that Iran has been a force for terrorism, a force for exporting ‘a lot of bad things,' not only in the Middle East, but in other places as well. We genrally have sanctions, but with rare exceptions, where there is a strategic interest,” Garcetti told India Today.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Why Iranian envoy thinks US won’t impose sanctions on India over Chabahar port

Garcetti, however, also mentioned how businesses must be “aware of the risks of interacting with Iran.”

“It (Iran) imports terrorism, as it directly attacks another sovereign nation,” he said, referring to Tehran's recent drone and missile attacks on Israel, a US ally.

“That should be a concern for all of us. We certainly want to see a region surrounding India that is stable and democratic, and adheres to to the rule of law, and certainly does not export terrorism. I think that is a shared concern,” the former Los Angeles mayor stated.

Also Read: Anchoring ties in Chabahar waters

The United States ambassador's remarks come after Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson, State Department, without naming India, commented at a media briefing that countries doing business with Iran should be “aware of the potential risk of sanctions.”

Reacting to Patel's statement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that people should not have a “narrow view” of the Chabahar port as the project will “benefit everyone.”

On Monday, India and Iran signed an agreement under which the former will operate the Chabahar port, a flagship project between the two countries, for 10 years. The Long-Term Bilateral Contract is between Indian Ports Global Limited (IPCL) and Iran's Port & Maritime Organization (PMO).

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / US envoy's ‘rare exceptions’ message after State Dept warns India of ‘sanctions’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On