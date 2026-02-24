US family orders Domino’s to airport terminal to avoid pricey meals, brand says ‘just plane delicious’
During a delayed flight, a US family ordered Domino’s pizza to the airport instead of buying pricey meals.
A US family has gone viral after sharing how they avoided expensive airport meals during a flight delay by ordering Domino’s pizza directly to the airport.
The video, posted on Instagram by Ali Van De Graaff, shows the family, who have two sets of twins, waiting at the airport while trying to manage hunger during an unexpected delay.
Instead of purchasing food inside the terminal, where prices are often significantly higher, the family opted for a creative alternative. They ordered Domino’s for delivery to the airport.
The video captures moments of the family at the airport as they receive their order, surprising viewers with the unconventional yet practical solution.
Text overlaid on the clip read: "Our flight was delayed and we didn't want to pay airport food prices so we ordered Dominos for delivery to the airport."
The clip was shared with a caption that read: “Airport food hack, let’s goooo!”
Domino’s joins the conversation
The video drew attention not only from viewers but also from Domino’s Pizza itself. The official Domino’s Pizza account joined the conversation in the comments section, writing: “just plane delicious”
Internet reacts with humour and approval
The clip has garnered several reactions online, with users sharing amusement and admiration for the family’s idea. One user wrote, "This is honestly genius, airport food prices are outrageous." Another commented, "Why have I never thought of this before?" A third user said, "Travelling with kids requires smart decisions and this wins."
Others joined in with humour, with one remarking, "Domino’s really delivers everywhere now," while another added, "Next level travel planning right here." One viewer joked, "Airports hate this one simple trick."
