US filmmaker mocks behaviour of desis on flight, calls it ‘classic landing in India’

Many air travellers have a habit of standing up and retrieving their luggage from overhead bins while the plane is still taxiing, despite repeated safety announcements. Adam Ellick, a filmmaker and reporter, shared one such video and linked it with Indians. He posted the footage with a caption that read, “Classic landing in India.” Passengers ignoring seatbelt signs inside a flight and standing. (Instagram/@adamellick)

The video opens with a text insert - “Textbook landing in India for 1st time.” The clip captures a few people removing their baggage from the overhead bins. A female staff member asks them to be seated until the seatbelt sign is turned off. Then, a male staffer announces the same. After multiple announcements, the passengers reluctantly go back to their seats.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

The post prompted polarising opinions from people. While some agreed with Ellick, others were unhappy about the video.

An individual posted, “Hard to ignore the fact that the magic male voice was immediately successful while multiple requests in the female voice went completely unheard. Being an Indian woman, I find this very unsettling.”

Another added, “All this to reach Baggage Belt 5sec earlier.” A third shared, “Don’t mock us.” A fourth wrote, “Lack of civic sense, selfishness, this country is filled with such legends.”

In another video that went viral, a group of people, purportedly from India, were seen behaving unruly while in Thailand. In the clip, these men are seen dancing, drinking, and sleeping on a beach.

The video sparked a wave of negative comments on social media, with many questioning the civic sense of those people. However, some argued that no proof exists that the men are Indians.