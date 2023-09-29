US man bathing with otters in a tub divides the Internet. Watch

A video that has left the Internet divided shows a man bathing with otters. The video features him in a bathtub with a few otters swimming around. The clip was shared on Instagram by American stand-up comedian Zane Lamprey. US man received mixed reactions for bathing with otters.

“Ever want to swim with otters? At Blue Hills Ranch, near Waco, Texas you can jump in the tub and take a bath with river otters. They are ridiculously cute!” wrote Lamprey while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show Lamprey sitting in a bathtub. Further, the video shows a couple of otters playing in the tub with him. At one point, one of the otters even climbs on Lamprey’s head. One can even feed the otters with ice chips and fresh fish.

Watch the video of Lamprey bathing with otters here:

This post was shared on September 20. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 7.1 million times. The share also has several likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “Just found my next vacation spot.”

A second said, “I visited this place last year with my family and it was an amazing experience! The animals are very happy and are cared for. The pigs loved belly scratches and the camel was so sweet! Thank you guys so much!”

A third commented, “What is this bullshit?!! Otters are animals, NOT play things that you can go sit in a tub with! And most of y’all apparently don’t even take a bath every day and y’all have these creatures swimming around in your damn dirt. Humans are so disgusting sometimes. Anything to make a buck!”

A fourth said, “Or you leave otters where they belong and don’t use them for people’s pleasure? Aside from all the bacteria and skin conditions from unknown people they’re confronted with.”

