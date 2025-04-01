US man shocked after son with IQ above 145 rejected from Ivy Leagues like Harvard and Yale

A US-based father expressed shock after his son – a high-achieving student with an IQ above 145 – was rejected from many of the country’s top universities. His only acceptance came from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the flagship public university in their state. A father expressed shock after his son was rejected from several top universities.

The man took to Reddit to express surprise at the highly-competitive admissions process, saying that his son placed first among 475 students in his high school but could not find a place in any Ivy League school.

He pointed to his son’s perfect academic record - the high schooler scored a 1580 on the SAT, earned five on 18 Advanced Placement (AP) exams, and took 11 dual enrollment courses, receiving all A’s.

“He is the Valedictorian of 476 students, scored 5 on 18 AP exams, and scored 1580 on his SAT,” the man claimed in his Reddit post, adding that his son excelled not just academically but also in extra-curricular activities. “He created an online gaming website targeted to elementary and middle school students with 180,000 users per month, earning $3,100 last year through ad revenue,” he claimed.

Wants to study computer science

The Reddit user claimed that his son is a Davidson Young Scholar, an organization for students with IQ scores of 145 and above. He wants to pursue a career in tech after studying computer science in college.

The high schooler had already started building his CV. He earned a spot in a paid internship at a local tech company and served as President of the Computer Science club and the Vice President of the Math team in school.

“He conducted research for 3 summers under a Professor at Boston University and was the first author of two papers,” the father said.

“I would like to stress that this was nearly all self-motivated. He's not one of those "robot" kids who does what their parents tell them to - he wants to do Computer Science and work in tech, which I don't know the first thing about,” he added.

“I’m shocked”

In his Reddit post, the Massachusetts man said he was “just shocked” by how competitive college admissions have become in the US.

Despite his son’s impressive résumé, he was rejected from Columbia Early Decision, as well as Harvard, Yale, MIT, Dartmouth, and multiple University of California campuses, including Berkeley and UCLA. The family is still awaiting a decision from Duke.

“My son is a very bright kid. His neuropsychological testing at the age of 10 had his mathematical reasoning at a 10th grade level and reading at a 12th grade level. His IQ is above the 99.9th percentile,” the man added in the comments section.

“I'm just shocked. I was always told that college admissions these days are much more competitive than when I applied, but I don't know if I had quite internalized that,” he said.

Post sparks debate

The post has sparked a spirited debate on Reddit, with some raising doubts about its authenticity.

Some people agreed that college admissions, especially to computer science courses, have become “insanely competitive.” Others pointed out that UMass Amherst is also a tough college to get into.

“UMass Amherst won’t hold him back if he is a good developer,” a person commented.

“As a mother, I feel every bit of this. My son is also valedictorian of his class of 455. 13 APs and 10 dual enrollment, including higher level math. 2 varsity sports and captain on one. Loads of clubs. Rejected from the 3 Ivies he applied to and waitlisted at UChicago,” a woman wrote.