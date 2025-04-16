US Senator brings his bulldog to meeting, gives her mic for testimony: 'She humanises us'

In a heart-warming and humorous twist during a Senate Energy Committee hearing on Thursday, Senator Jim Justice brought along an unexpected guest—his English bulldog, Babydog, as reported by the New York Post. The four-legged companion even had her own microphone set up, as if ready to deliver testimony. Senator Jim Justice brought his bulldog, Babydog, to a Senate hearing.(X/@EnergyGOP)

Babydog goes on record

Committee Chairman Senator Mike Lee embraced the light-hearted moment, playfully declaring that Babydog’s input would be officially recognised.

“Thank you, Senator Justice. Babydog's testimony will be admitted into the record without objection,” Lee announced, sparking laughter across the chamber.

Senator Justice praised Babydog for her unique ability to bring warmth and relatability to political spaces often filled with tension and seriousness.

“This little has done something that I think is really important to all of us. All of us on this committee ... all of us across this city. She humanises us,” he said, as Babydog panted enthusiastically into the mic, as if offering her own commentary.

Justice recounted how Babydog became an integral part of his public life during his tenure as Governor of West Virginia.

“I didn’t intend in any way to be hauling a bulldog around. No way on Earth,” he admitted. “We never owned a bulldog before. She’s not supposed to like everybody, but she does. And with that being said, how can a message be any better?”

He added, “She would say just this: If you’re rich or poor, or a kid or an adult, or, God forbid, a Republican or a Democrat, she still loves you.”

Babydog’s legacy beyond the committee room

Babydog is no stranger to public attention. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she became the face of the “Do It for Babydog” vaccine lottery campaign in West Virginia, helping to boost vaccination numbers across the state.