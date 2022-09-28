Bulldog enjoys rain, walks around wearing tiny boots. Watch adorable video

Pet parents love buying cute outfits and accessories for their dogs. The videos of the doggos wearing those items and roaming around often make for delightful watch. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows a Bulldog enjoying a walk in the rain while wearing tiny rain boots. The video was posted on the Instagram page dedicated to two Bulldogs named Mr. Nelson and Miss Pretty Rose. Their bio says that they are “extremely cute and funny.”

“Heading to the park like…,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show Nelson walking around amid drizzle in a path covered with dried leaves. What is amazing to notice in the video is his tiny boots.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 14 million views and gone viral. The post has also received numerous likes and comments from people.

“Omg I love your boots and waddle!,” posted an Instagram user. “Slow and steady wins the race sweetheart!,” commented another. “Perfectly timed,” expressed a third. “So funny and soooooo cute,” wrote a fourth.