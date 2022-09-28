Home / Trending / Bulldog enjoys rain, walks around wearing tiny boots. Watch adorable video

Bulldog enjoys rain, walks around wearing tiny boots. Watch adorable video

trending
Published on Sep 28, 2022 08:00 PM IST

The video of the Bulldog enjoying rain while walking around wearing tiny boots was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog enjoying rain while wearing tiny boots.(Instagram/@kingmajesty_and_princessrose)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog enjoying rain while wearing tiny boots.(Instagram/@kingmajesty_and_princessrose)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pet parents love buying cute outfits and accessories for their dogs. The videos of the doggos wearing those items and roaming around often make for delightful watch. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows a Bulldog enjoying a walk in the rain while wearing tiny rain boots. The video was posted on the Instagram page dedicated to two Bulldogs named Mr. Nelson and Miss Pretty Rose. Their bio says that they are “extremely cute and funny.”

“Heading to the park like…,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show Nelson walking around amid drizzle in a path covered with dried leaves. What is amazing to notice in the video is his tiny boots.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 14 million views and gone viral. The post has also received numerous likes and comments from people.

“Omg I love your boots and waddle!,” posted an Instagram user. “Slow and steady wins the race sweetheart!,” commented another. “Perfectly timed,” expressed a third. “So funny and soooooo cute,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram dog. + 1 more
viral video instagram dog.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out