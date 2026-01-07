Woman behind $250M fraud ordered to forfeit LV bags, Porsche, diamond jewellery

A Minnesota woman convicted in a $250 million welfare fraud scheme has been ordered to forfeit her Porsche luxury car, designer handbags, diamond jewellery, and about $5.2 million in funds from her personal nonprofit bank accounts. Bock founded Feeding Our Future in 2016. For several years, it handled roughly $3 million to $4 million annually in federal reimbursements, prosecutors said. (@razibkhan/ X)

Who is Aimee Bock? Aimee Bock is the 44-year-old mastermind behind the Feeding our Future scandal — a US-based nonprofit fraud where federal child nutrition funds were misdirected for personal gain. Authorities have called it the largest pandemic fraud case in the United States.

Bock, the founder of Feeding our Future, was found guilty in March 2025 on multiple criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. She is awaiting sentencing.

Porsche, LV bags under scanner According to a CBS News report, last week, Bock was ordered to forfeit about $5.2 million, along with her Porsche Panamera, her Louis Vuitton purse and backpack, some 60 laptops, iPads and iPhones, and a diamond necklace, bracelet and earrings.

Her designer clothes, accessories, her Porsche and other items will earn her credit toward the money forfeiture.

Aimee Bock and several co-conspirators have been convicted in connection with the Feeding Our Future case. The US Justice Department has so far secured convictions against 57 people and charged 78 defendants in the sprawling fraud scheme. According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, 72 of those charged are of Somali descent, while five remain fugitives believed to be in Africa.

Minnesota fraud row The Feeding Our Future scandal returned to the national spotlight after President Trump raised concerns about alleged fraud involving Somali nationals in Minnesota, and independent journalist Nick Shirley questioned the legitimacy of several day care centres in the state.

In a viral video, Shirley claimed that multiple centres receiving state funds were not actually providing services. However, a CBS News review of the centres Shirley cited found that all but two hold active licenses, and all active locations had been inspected by state regulators within the past six months. While the review noted numerous citations related to safety, cleanliness, and other issues, it found no evidence of fraud.