American man from ‘mountainous region’ in US reviews family’s trip to Nainital: Watch

An American living in India with his family recently captured a video of his experience visiting Nainital and Bhimtal. In the video, he explained how he is from a region in the US filled with mountains, and visiting the Himalayas, especially after living in Delhi, came as a nice surprise. An American man’s visit to Uttarakhand with his family. (Instagram/@tim_fischer)

“Being from the mountains in the USA, we recently took a long weekend and did a road trip to the Himalayan mountains in Uttarakhand. We visited Nainital and Bhimtal and found a lot of nice, kid-friendly activities,” Fischer wrote while posting a video.

In the video, Fisher expressed that he is from a mountainous region in the USA, so visiting Uttarakhand has been a refreshing experience for him and his family. Fisher captured the places he visited in the state and the activities his kids participated in.

How did social media react?

An individual commented, “This kind of vlog is much better than short videos.” Another added, “Some day your girls will grow up and look back at this trip smiling eye to eye. India will hold a special place in their hearts because of you.”

A third posted, “Really glad you loved Nainital. Don't know if you recall, but we bumped into each other twice. Once at the Lakeside cafe and then on our way back to Delhi at Burger King.” Fischer replied, “Nice! Small world”

A fourth wrote, “Loved this video. Sometimes the Instagram videos are too short to make sense of them. This video has been edited, showing all the spots you travelled to and covered, giving a good visual experience of the spots and places you visited, and capturing the fun and exciting family moments with the children. Excellent video, good job. Make more such travel videos on the trips you cover. I just landed from Arizona and went down to my place, Mangalore, in the south. One day, make a trip down here too.”

Who is Tin Fisher?

Fisher, who has a Bachelor of Science, started his career as a software integration test engineer in Colorado. He then assumed other roles in different industries before starting his own business. Presently, he resides in India with his wife and kids.