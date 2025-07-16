Are grizzly bears leaving Yellowstone National Park? Truth behind viral video

A viral social media post falsely claimed that grizzly bears were fleeing Yellowstone National Park. Shared by Scott Whitehead on platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, the video shows dozens of bears crossing roads and blocking cars. The post's caption read, “All of the grizzly bears started leaving Yellowstone National Park this morning… And it is baffling scientist.” A viral social media post claimed grizzly bears were leaving Yellowstone National Park.(UnSplash)

The video garnered 6 million views on Facebook, over 50,000 views on TikTok, and more than 130,000 likes on Instagram. The viral video fueled speculation and fear, with some users suggesting an imminent volcanic eruption.

One person wrote, “Are humans so brain dead that maybe the Volcanos are about to erupt. Animal tend to sense things before humans.”

Another added, “Cause they know that the super volcano is goin to erupt.”

A third person wrote, “The animals always know before the humans. Run. Don't walk.”

Another person wrote, “Ground is probably sending pulses and sending shockwaves from under.”

Another user commented, “They know about the super volcano, they can fill it in the land."

Here's the truth

Snopes debunked the claim, confirming the video was not filmed in Yellowstone National Park or in July 2025.

It was originally posted on TikTok by @michellesijohn on January 16, 2025, with hashtags #bearcountry and #rapidcity.

Bear Country U.S.A., located near Rapid City, South Dakota, is a drive-through wildlife park where animals roam freely.

A commenter on Whitehead’s Facebook post clarified, "This is an older video. Two girls were filming this while at a nature reserve. It was feeding time for the bears. The truck that distributes the food was behind the car filming. That's why all the bears look extra chunky."