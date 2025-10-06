Are Task and Mare of Easttown part of same universe? Brad Ingelsby hints at possible Murk Ruffalo-Kate Winslet crossover

Task, starring Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis, debuted on HBO and garnered 3.1 million viewers in the first three days, as reported by Variety. The show has been created by the same team that made Mare of Easttown. Now, creator Brad Ingelsby has spilled the beans on a possible crossover of the two series, as per Variety. Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby reveals if a crossover with Mark Ruffalo's Task is possible.

Crossover between Task and Mare of Easttown on the cards?

Task revolves around Tom Brandis, who is an FBI agent, who puts together a task force to investigate armed robberies in Pennsylvania. The show is not just about the task force and the robbers they want to apprehend; it also features Brandis’ personal struggles, be it alcoholism or his son Ethan’s impending prison sentence. Andrew Russel plays the role of Ethan in the show, as per Slash Film.

Mare of Easttown stars Kate Winslet in a pivotal role as a cop who is dealing with her son’s death. Both shows are set in Philadelphia and are detective dramas. When Brad Ingelsby was asked about combining the two shows in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “I think there were still more stories to be told about people in Delaware County. They exist in the same world, so it wouldn't surprise me one bit if Mare walked into a Wawa that Tom was in.”

He added that as of now, he might not have a story that will guarantee the crossover, but he loves the idea of both stories intersecting with each other. Tom Phelprey, who portrays Robbie Prendergast in the series, said that a crossover would be great. He confessed that he is a big fan of both Mare of Easttown and Task, and if there is a version with a crossover, everyone will be really happy about it.

More about Task

Ingelsby elaborated about Mark Ruffalo and Tom Phelprey’s characters in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He shared that Mark and Tom’s characters somehow have similar qualities like compassion, empathy, and humility. The creator also said Mark Ruffalo was on top of the list of actors who could play Tom’s character effortlessly.

Adding about Pelphrey, Ingelsby said that he had an infectious laugh and the physicality to portray Robbie. Task premiered on September 7, 2025.

