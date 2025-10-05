Model Scarlett White grooves to Prince’s song with parents after runway debut in Paris | Watch

Model and musician Scarlett White made waves recently on social media when she shared a TikTok of herself with her parents, father Jack White, and mother Karen Elson. This follows her debut on the runway, where she catwalked for Ann Demeulemeester in Paris this week. Scarlett White danced to Prince’s When Doves Cry with parents Jack White-Karen Elson in a viral TikTok video.(Instagram/@officialjackwhite)

NME reports that the teenage model posted a video on social media on Saturday, and it featured her with her parents as they sang Prince’s famous track, When Doves Cry.

Also read: Saquon Barkley injury update: Will Philadelphia Eagles’ star play against the Denver Broncos? Here's the latest

Scarlett White's viral TikTok video

The original video was on TikTok but was also uploaded to the Instagram account of Scarlett’s parents. Jack posted the video on Instagram and captioned it:

“In Paris with the fantabulous fam of @scarbarbar and @misskarenelson after Scarlett’s runway walk for @anndemeulemeester_official, we sing like this every Saturday, glad we finally filmed it. #scarlettwhite #karenelson #jackwhite”

Karen also posted the same video, with the caption: “Congratulations @scarbarbar for walking in your first Parisian runway show and for getting your parents @officialjackwhite to do a TikTok.”

According to NME, Jack White, a noted musician himself, and Karen Elson were married from 2005 to 2013. They welcomed Scarlett in 2006.

Apart from modeling, Scarlett has also taken to the stage with her father for musical performances. She has played bass during some of her father’s performances. She has also recorded bass for Into the Twilight from Jack’s 2022 album, Fear of the Dawn.

Also read: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes near Big Bear City in California, tremors felt across region

Jack White’s aversion to mobile phones

Jack White has not been the most tech-friendly person in the past. NME reports that he had spoken candidly about his dislike for mobile phones and wanted to ban them at his concerts.

However, he was gifted a smartphone by his wife, Olivia Jean, for his 50th birthday, and he ‘reluctantly’ accepted it.

Scarlett White’s journey

While she inherited a love of music from her father, Scarlett’s mother was a successful model herself. In her budding career, Jack and Karen’s only daughter has already modeled for brands like KHAITE, Anna Sui, W Magazine, and even Zara, the Daily Mail reports.

With both her modeling and musical instincts looking strong, it seems she is set for a successful career in both streams.

FAQs

Who is Scarlett White?

Scarlett is the only daughter of musician Jack White with his former wife, model Karen Elson. She has been a successful model and has also performed bass in some of her father’s performances.

Are Scarlett’s parents divorced?

Yes, Jack and Karen got divorced in 2013. Jack is now married to Olivia Jean.

How old is Scarlett White?

Scarlett is 19 years old. She was born in 2006.