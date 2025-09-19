Bonnie Blue reportedly punched in face, accused of ‘setting feminism back’ amid her Bang Bus tour

Bonnie Blue, the notorious adult film star, was reportedly punched in the face by a woman during one of her events in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. The altercation occurred during her “Bang Bus” tour, which took a dramatic turn as the night spiralled into chaos. Videos showed the incident appeared to unfold during early morning hours, as reported by The Sun. During her 'Bang Bus' tour in Sheffield, Bonnie Blue was involved in an altercation that escalated.(Instagram/bonnie_blue_xo)

Bonnie Blue gets ‘punched in face’ during her tour

Bonnie entered a club at 1 am for an event dubbed “the wildest freshers night.” However, 40 minutes in, she was reportedly punched in the jaw by an attendee. Footage from the Sheffield venue appears to show police tackling suspects at Onyx Nightclub, as per The Sun.

In a separate video, the OnlyFans star was spotted ordering her security to get rid of a woman who claimed that Bonnie was “setting feminism back.” A woman with bright pink hair went to the 26-year-old, and Bonnie commented, “Your hair looks so cool." Responding to her comment, the woman said, "Thank you - but do you know how many years you've set back feminism?"

To this, Bonnie was heard saying, “Oh get out. I haven't.” She also appeared to tell her security to “get those fat f**** out,” according to The Sun.

‘No sexual behavior’ on Bonnie Blue's tour

Bonnie's UK tour promised "high-energy DJ sets" and "no sexual behaviour". Skiddle, which is the event site, reads, “This is a night built for making new friends, laughing until your cheeks hurt, and throwing yourself into the wildest Freshers experience in Sheffield,” as per The Sun.

The website added, "Important Notice: This event is a safe space for all. No sexual behaviour is permitted inside the venue - respect others and enjoy the party the right way."

Earlier, she was mobbed by fans at Newcastle during one of her tour's stops. Bonnie previously insisted that she has no plans to film herself having sex with students after driving her ‘Bang Bus’ tour to Glasgow University.

In an exclusive chat with The Scottish Sun, she denied being there to shoot adult content, stating she just wanted to "have a good time and meet more people that would never be able to come to London to see me normally.”