Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Car almost bulldozed YouTubers Ninaunrated and Patrick Blackwood during shoot: Watch

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 05:27 am IST

Ninaunrated and Patrick Blackwood sustain minor injuries after an SUV crashes into the restaurant they were filming in.

YouTubers NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood had a too-close call during a simple food review at Piada Italian Street Food in Tyler, Texas, when a car suddenly ploughed into the restaurant they were in, and almost slammed the pair.

During a food review, YouTubers NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood are injured when a car crashes into the restaurant, leaving them grateful for their survival.(X/Ninaunrated)
During a food review, YouTubers NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood are injured when a car crashes into the restaurant, leaving them grateful for their survival.(X/Ninaunrated)

Blackwood, who had been sitting nearest to the window, was hit by the impact and suffered several cuts from shattered glass, including one across his face. NinaUnrated, seated right beside him, was also injured by flying shards.

Following the accident, NinaUnrated shared her injuries with her followers. “I’m beyond grateful to be alive after an SUV crashed through the glass wall at Cuvee Culinary Creations in Houston, TX, shattering everything while Patrick Blackwood and I recorded an eating show,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It hit us directly me on his left, him on my right as I bit into a delicious salmon slider. Out of nowhere, but we survived.”

Blackwood echoed her sentiments, posting in TikTok, “Grateful to see another day, walking away from the small stuff with a big purpose!”

News / Trending / US / Car almost bulldozed YouTubers Ninaunrated and Patrick Blackwood during shoot: Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On