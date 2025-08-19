Car almost bulldozed YouTubers Ninaunrated and Patrick Blackwood during shoot: Watch

YouTubers NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood had a too-close call during a simple food review at Piada Italian Street Food in Tyler, Texas, when a car suddenly ploughed into the restaurant they were in, and almost slammed the pair. During a food review, YouTubers NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood are injured when a car crashes into the restaurant, leaving them grateful for their survival.(X/Ninaunrated)

Blackwood, who had been sitting nearest to the window, was hit by the impact and suffered several cuts from shattered glass, including one across his face. NinaUnrated, seated right beside him, was also injured by flying shards.

Following the accident, NinaUnrated shared her injuries with her followers. “I’m beyond grateful to be alive after an SUV crashed through the glass wall at Cuvee Culinary Creations in Houston, TX, shattering everything while Patrick Blackwood and I recorded an eating show,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It hit us directly me on his left, him on my right as I bit into a delicious salmon slider. Out of nowhere, but we survived.”

Blackwood echoed her sentiments, posting in TikTok, “Grateful to see another day, walking away from the small stuff with a big purpose!”