Costco launches new Harry Potter dessert just in time for Holiday season: Here's all you need to know

The holidays just got a whole lot more magical as Costco has introduced a brand new Harry Potter treat, and fans are already obsessed. The Hogwarts Express Cookie Bar is priced at $15.99 and is quickly becoming a must-have for parties, family gatherings, and gifts, as per Parade. Harry Potter Hogwarts Express dessert bar lands at Costco just in time for Christmas. Details here(Bloomberg)

Costco’s Harry Potter cookie bar

The packaging is inspired by the famous Harry Potter series’ Hogwarts Express train. At first glance, it looks like a collectible. But this is not just a decorative item. Inside is a giant cookie base topped with a thick layer of chocolate. The oversized bar is big, bold, and indulgent, perfect for sharing or making any holiday table special.

The cookie bar was recently shown off in a viral TikTok video on October 1. Right after the video started circulating, the fans were shocked by its details and size. Social media users quickly pointed out how this dessert is more than just food, as per Parade.

Harry Potter magic lives on

Harry Potter things are always a big hit when the holiday season comes. According to Scholastic, more than 600 million Harry Potter books have been sold all over the world, making it one of the most favorite book series ever. Since people still love the series so much, Harry Potter gifts like toys, sweaters, or yummy sweets are always at the top of everyone’s wish lists every year. The Hogwarts Express Cookie Bar fits right into that tradition, combining nostalgia with holiday fun.

Affordable and gift-friendly

One of the best parts is the price. For under $20, the bar seems like an affordable gift. It can be an easy pick when you do not know what to get someone. Whether it is for a coworker, a teacher, or a family member who loves the wizarding world, the Harry Potter cookie bar is a gift that is almost guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

FAQs

Q1: How much does the Harry Potter Cookie Bar at Costco cost?

A1: The Hogwarts Express Cookie Bar is priced at $15.99.

Q2: What is inside the Harry Potter Cookie Bar?

A2: It has a cookie base topped with a thick layer of chocolate, making it a large and indulgent treat.

Q3: Is the Harry Potter Cookie Bar a good holiday gift?

A3: Yes, it’s affordable, festive, and perfect for Harry Potter fans, making it a great gift for coworkers, teachers, friends, and family.