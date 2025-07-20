Couple’s indecent act at Tennessee bank branch goes viral, NSFW video triggers backlash and an apology

A Tennessee-based credit union has issued an apology after a video of two people in an intimate position went viral on TikTok. The video was filmed at one of Eastman Credit Union’s branch offices in Johnson City, Tennessee. A video of a couple in an indecent position at a credit union branch went viral online (Representational image)

What did the video at Eastman Credit Union branch show?

Footage that went massively viral on social media showed two people in an indecent position at a branch of Eastman Credit Union in Johnson City. The video first appeared on TikTok this Friday and has since been viewed millions of times across social media platforms.

The couple was filmed in the intimate act through a frosted glass window. Although the footage is blurred due to the frosted glass, their explicit act was visible for everyone at the branch office.

It is not immediately clear whether the couple are employees of Eastman Credit Union.

Where did the incident take place?

The incident took place at a branch of Eastman Credit Union in Johnson City in east Tennessee, USA. According to a report in Johnson City Press, there are three branch offices of the credit union within Johnson City.

What is Eastman Credit Union?

Eastman Credit Union (ECU) is a not‑for‑profit, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee. It was established in 1934 and today has more than 30 branches across Tennessee, Virginia, and Texas.

How did Eastman Credit Union respond to the viral video?

Eastman Credit Union issued an apology after the explicit footage went viral online.

In statements shared on social media, the financial services company said it had taken “immediate action” after the footage emerged online. It did not specify what action was taken or whether the video showed company employees.

A Tennessee-based credit union has issued an apology after a video of two people in an intimate position went viral on TikTok.

“Earlier this week, we learned of a video taken of inappropriate behavior in a Johnson City, Tennessee branch. We took immediate action as we have zero tolerance for this kind of misconduct. We apologize this disturbing incident happened at our facility as it clearly does not represent who we are as an organization. We are committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for our staff and members,” Eastman Credit Union said in its statement.

Meanwhile, social media users slammed the couple for their inappropriate behaviour in public.