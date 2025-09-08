Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Did Danny Trejo pass away after a stroke? Actor shuts down death rumors: ‘I am very much alive’

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 12:03 am IST

Actor Danny Trejo has shut down death rumors. The statement comes after false reports circulated online claiming the actor had passed away following a stroke.

Actor Danny Trejo has shut down death rumors with a post on X, writing, “Thank you all for your concern but I am very much alive. Someone is spreading fake news.” The statement comes after false reports circulated online claiming the actor had passed away following a stroke.

Danny Trejo has shut down death rumors.(Getty Images via AFP)
Danny Trejo has shut down death rumors.(Getty Images via AFP)

