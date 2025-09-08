Did Danny Trejo pass away after a stroke? Actor shuts down death rumors: ‘I am very much alive’

Actor Danny Trejo has shut down death rumors. The statement comes after false reports circulated online claiming the actor had passed away following a stroke.
Actor Danny Trejo has shut down death rumors with a post on X, writing, “Thank you all for your concern but I am very much alive. Someone is spreading fake news.” The statement comes after false reports circulated online claiming the actor had passed away following a stroke.
