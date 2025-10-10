Donald Trump features in new ad promoting his ‘Fight Fight Fight’ watches: ‘It’s for your favourite president’

US President Donald Trump has appeared in a new advertisement promoting the “Fight, Fight, Fight” wristwatch line. Donald Trump appeared in an ad showcasing his new “Fight, Fight, Fight” watches.(Trump Watches)

(Also read: ‘Bahut bura hua bro’: Donald Trump becomes meme fodder as Nobel Peace Prize goes to Venezuelan activist)

The commercial, shared on the Trump Watches website, shows the president personally endorsing the collection branded as “TRUMP 45-47.”

“Hello everyone it’s President Donald J Trump and it’s Trump time,” he says in the ad, aired on a pro-Trump network. Displaying a striking red model, he adds: “Check out this ‘Red Beauty,’ it’s one of my new watches – wear it proudly on your wrist and everyone will know exactly what it’s for, who it’s for, who it represents. It’s really going to be something special. It’s for your favourite president.”

Price and details

The timepieces are priced between $499 and $799. Promotional material on the site describes them as watches “for those who want to stand out in all the right ways.”

The description further reads: “Featuring President Trump’s signature directly on the dial, no one will mistake your support for him. Built as tough as the President, this watch embodies a true fighting spirit, ready for all conditions.”

A growing merchandise portfolio

Branded products have long been part of Trump’s political and commercial identity. He has previously pushed items such as golden high-top sneakers, trading cards, guitars, and even Bibles.

The president’s new cryptocurrency, $TRUMP Coin, is also being positioned within this ecosystem and is accepted as a form of payment for the watches.

Nobel prize announcement

The watch promotion coincided with another headline involving Trump. Earlier in the day, the Nobel Committee announced that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize would not go to Trump, despite some public backing for his nomination. Instead, the award went to Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado.