Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4: Release date, skins, maps, new weapons and all you need to know

Fortnite is not slowing down. Epic Games just dropped a massive tease for Chapter 6 Season 4, and this time, it is less capes and more combat boots. Gone are the days of superhero overkill. According to Dexerto, this season flips the script with a brutal alien infestation-and a full-scale military counterattack. Think Halo Spartans, tactical rifles, and Power Rangers armed to the teeth. Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 drops this August.(x/@Fortnite)

Chapter 6 Season 4 officially launches August 7, 2025. Based on Epic’s past patterns and in-game countdowns, global rollout will likely stretch into August 8, depending on where you are playing and how long the servers are down.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Pass

The Battle Pass this time? Absolutely stacked. Leading the charge are fully armored female Spartan IVs from Halo, complete with sci-fi rifles and purple alien terrain in the background. There is also a black-and-white Tommy Oliver skin from Power Rangers, with a Megazord unlock rumored later in the season. Not enough? You have also got the full core team-Red, Yellow, Blue, and Green Rangers-ready to drop in, reports Dexerto.

Other original creations include a panda-faced OXR agent decked out in a flight jacket, carrying bamboo melee weapons. Military operators in red armor show up too, tying into a new faction teased throughout the marketing-OXR.

Heavy weapons and alien chaos incoming

As per Dexerto, one of the standout weapons teased is a monstrous quad-barrel minigun. This beast has 12 rotating barrels, orange OXR markings, and is clearly designed for mowing down swarms of bugs. Then there is the Swarmstrike Launcher-it fires cluster explosives, likely perfect for blowing up nests and corrupted POIs.

Teasers began rolling out on August 2. The first clip showed two Halo Spartans dealing with some very grabby tentacles. The second gave us a glimpse at a potential new POI and Battle Pass skin. The third introduced OXR-and that nasty minigun.

And in true Epic fashion, VP Mark Rein dropped his signature one-word hint for the season: “Orbital.”

FAQs

When does Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 start?

August 7, 2025.

What are the new skins in Chapter 6 Season 4?

Halo Spartans, Power Rangers, OXR agents, and more.

What’s the theme of the new season?

Military vs. alien bug invasion.

What is the Swarmstrike Launcher in Fortnite?

A new explosive weapon for clearing bug nests.

Who is Tommy Oliver in Fortnite?

He is a Power Ranger skin with Black and White variants.