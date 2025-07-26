Founder created women-only Tea app, now hacked by 4chan user, after mom’s online dating scare

Tea, a dating-safety app that allows women to share anonymous reviews, was recently hacked, resulting in 72,000 images being leaked online. According to an NBC report, a 4Chan user shared a link on social media Friday morning, inviting users to download the database of stolen images. Tea confirmed the hack in an official statement. Tea founder Sean Cook acknowledged the data breach that saw 72,000 images of users being leaked online. (LinkedIn/Sean Cook, teaforwomen.com)

Why was Tea created?

According to the app’s official website, it was created from a “deeply personal mission.” The site states that Tea provides women with a tool to help them “date safely in a world that often overlooks their protection.”

As per the site, the founder came up with the idea after witnessing his mom’s dating scare. “Founder Sean Cook launched Tea after witnessing his mother’s terrifying experience with online dating—not only being catfished but unknowingly engaging with men who had criminal records.”

How does Tea work?

The app’s feed shows pictures of men posted anonymously by women. Users can ask for “Tea”, which translates to gossip or information about someone. They can also share their dating experiences.

While using the app to upload details about men they’ve dated or are dating, women are required to check an “All statements are true” box. Users are also allowed to react to posts with green or red flags.

Social media buzz around Tea:

Chatter about the app started picking up around July 17, according to a report by PeakMetrics, a social media monitoring company. Incidentally, it coincided with the ‘kiss cam’ scandal at a Coldplay concert, where former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen cuddling the company’s ex-HR chief Kristin Cabot.

The app's ethical implications are being debated. While some praised it, others were concerned. As per PeakMetrics, the app "sparked debates about fairness and the potential for false accusations, reflecting broader societal discussions on gender and safety."

About Tea’s recent hack:

According to a statement by Tea, the leaked images contained 13,000 verification selfies that users uploaded while creating their profiles. Fifty-nine thousand images included pictures uploaded by the users that anyone on the app could view.

The verification IDs involved driver’s license and government ID cards, which are now publicly viewable after the hack.