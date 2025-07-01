From ‘Girl dinner’ to viral fries, 77% of Americans are relying on social media to decide what to eat

In a world where scrolling through a phone replaces flipping cookbooks, it is no surprise that 77 per cent of Americans now decide what to eat based on trends, New York Post reported. And, leading this digital food revolution are the humble fries. A survey of 5,000 adults in the United States, conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by McCain Foods, revealed that social media is increasingly dictating dinner. An overwhelming 93 per cent encounter food posts regularly, with food-related content making up nearly 40 per cent of their feeds. 77% of Americans choose meals based on social media trends according to a recent study

Loaded fries, Caesar salad mashups define digital food trends

The constant digital exposure has inspired action, the research showed. Nearly 58 per cent of respondents, as per the study, have saved enough viral recipes to fill a cookbook. Platforms, which were once dominated by dance trends and memes, have now become hubs for culinary creativity: from late-night snacks to full-blown viral meals.

A standout dish that has been capturing attention (and tastebuds) is loaded fries. Reportedly, 72 per cent of those influenced by viral food trends said they have seen it online. Millennials are especially obsessed, with 76 per cent reporting they have spotted the trend on their feeds.

According to the study, other viral food and beverages gaining popularity on social media include Caesar salad and fries combo which is dubbed as ‘Girl Dinner’ and espresso martinis, with 30 per cent and 17 per cent of respondents engaging with them. Fries and martinis together? That’s a guilty pleasure for eight per cent of the respondents.

Reportedly, when it pertains to viral potential, fries have outranked everything, including chicken (67 per cent), pasts (63 per cent), and pizza (62 per cent). The research quoted Tracy Hostetler, Vice President of Marketing for North American Potato at McCain, saying fries are flexible, familiar, and loved by everyone, which makes them so viral.

Fries leads the search result

As per the study, beyond social feeds, food is once again bringing people together in person. About 60 per cent of Americans regularly share food with friends, while 47 per cent pass along recipes digitally. Fries are after second only to pizza (71 per cent) as America’s favorite food to pass around. Chips, wings, and dips are also common crowd-pleasers.

Reportedly, for six per cent who enjoy a bite with a bit of gossip, what some call ‘this and yap’ time, fries (72 per cent), pizza (61 per cent), and chips and dip (61 per cent) reign.

According to the study, 66 per cent of people said fries are a perfect social snack because they are easy to love. Nearly 56 per cent said it is hard to argue with, and nearly 44 per cent of respondents find it nearly impossible to resist. However, even fries come with their rules. A firm 68 per cent enforce a no double-dipping policy, and 43 per cent insist on asking before grabbing the last fry.

Hostetler was quoted as saying that whether people are trading bites from the same basket or sharing recipes digitally, fries connect them. They are made to be shared, remixed and loved, she added.

ALSO READ: The problematic American diet: Study reveals how ultra-processed foods are taking over the plates

FAQs:

Q: What is the most viral food in America right now?

A: According to the McCain study, fries are the most viral, followed by chicken, pasta, and pizza.

Q: What is 'Girl Dinner'?

A: A viral food trend that usually involves simple, mix-and-match meals like Caesar salad and fries, often enjoyed solo or casually.

Q: Are fries the most shareable food?

A: Fries rank second only to pizza as America’s favourite food to share with others.

Q: How much food content do people see on social media?

A: The study found that nearly 40 per cent of people's social feeds are filled with food-related posts.